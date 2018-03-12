The female singing sensation of Bollywood Shreya Ghoshal, who turned 29 on Monday, has ruled the country with her endearing voice. The female superstar is a joy to sore ears enriched with an immense amount of talent. Shreya made her debut in Tamil film voicing the song 'Yen Chellam' directed by Vasanth Balan. She received an outstanding response from the listeners after she sang under the mentorship of music maestro AR Rahman 'Munbe Vaa' from Sillunu Oru Kaadhal.

Shreya born on March 12, 1984, got her breakthrough at the young age of 16. Shreya has also been the winner of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and made her Bollywood playback singing debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas. Malayalam and Tamil film industries have also felicitated the singer with State Film Awards and she has also received Filmfare awards of the Indian film industry.

Shreya received an outstanding response from the listeners after she sang under music maestro AR Rahman ‘Munbe Vaa’ from Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. Talking about her Bollywood career, she flaunted her skills of semi-classical songs from her past projects. Shreya got another opportunity in MM Kareem’s Jism where she sang the top-charted song ‘Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai’ and ‘Chalo Tumko Lekar Chale’ from the movie and won huge appreciation from everyone.

Here are top 7 songs of Shreya Ghoshal:

Jaadu hai Nasha Hai is the song from the movie Jism; the song is composed by MM Kareem and the lyrics are by Neelesh Mishra. The film starred John Abraham and Bipasha Basu.

Bairi piya song is from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blockbuster Devdas, music composed by Ismail Darbar and the song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal along with Udit Narayan.

The mesmerizing song Saans is sung by Shreya Ghoshal along with Mohit Chauhan lyrics by Gulzar and the music composed by AR Rahman.

The song is voiced by the very talented Shreya Ghoshal along with Udit Narayan in the movie Tumsa Nahin Dekha directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mukesh Bhatt.

Shreya sang this beautiful song along with male singing superstar Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and the song was composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

The song Radha is from the movie Student of the Year voiced by Shreya Ghoshal along Udit Narayan, Vishal Dadlani & Shekhar Ravjiani under the banner of Dharma Production.

The song belongs to the movie Parineeta and the song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam with the music composed by Shantanu Moitra.

