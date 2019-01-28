The leading actress of the South Indian cinema turns 32 today. Daughter of the veteran actor Kamal Haasan, Shruti is a multi-talented diva who can dance, sing and act along with charming the audience at every glance. Have a look at 10 of these stunning photos.

Having worked predominantly in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages, Shruti also worked as a child artist in her father’s directorial Hey Ram. Shruti made her debut in Bollywood with Soham Shah’s Hindi film Luck, opposite Imran Khan, along with Telugu debut in January 2011, acting opposite Siddharth in the fantasy adventure film Anaganaga O Dheerudu. The pretty actress appeared in an extended guest appearance along with Emraan Hashmi, Ajay Devgn and Shazahn Padamsee in Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Dil Toh Bachha Hai Ji’. Aishwarya Dhanush’s directorial debut 3, co-starring Dhanush was a turning point in Shruti’s acting career.

The actress began her music career with her first song at the age of 6 in Kamal Haasan’s Thevar Magan along with Hindi debut in Chachi 420. In September 2010, she collaborated with Dave Kushner for his film Hisss. The actress cum singer, wrote the lyrics of the track, sang and appeared in the promotional video as well.

Haasan was signed as the brand ambassador for the electrical appliance company Lloyd along with Fossil Watches. Endorsing Emami Navratna cool talc. the actress was named the most desirable woman in a 2018 poll conducted by the Chennai Times.

