Kasautii Zindagii kay's iconic Prerna who ruled the Indian television like a boss, has turned a year older today. The beauty turns 38 today, October 4 and so, here we bring the best of her for you to cherish on this special day. The gorgeous lady has given us a major number of Bhojpuri hits too and won the season of the much-loved reality show Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 4 winner, Shweta Tiwari, who stepped into acting with small cameo roles in the year 2000 and later became a big name in the Indian television industry, turns a year older today—October 4. The gorgeous lady shot to fame with popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and since then she never looked back. Portraying the iconic character of Prerna, she left a deep impression on the mind of the audience as well as in their hearts. This name and role got her a lot of fame and stardom, which she is enjoying till date even when the new season of the show has launched.

The magic she created with her for seven long years as Prerna Sharma is still remembered by the telly fans. Soon after her love saga Kasautii Zindagii kay ended, she was flooded with a lot of roles in her kitty and also featured in several films. Shweta Tiwari’s role in Parvarrish also swayed her fans because of the versatility of the actor. Through all of these characters, she gradually became a household name but later came back bashing all of them with her Bhojpuri hits. Becoming a success story of Bojhpuri cinemas, Shweta Tiwari has a lot of hits under her name. Some of them are Hamaar Saiyan Hindustani, Ae Bhauji Ke Sister, Kab Aibu Anganwa Hamar and Sabse Bada Rupaiya.

Like every other hit star, Shweta Tiwari too experienced a downfall in her life when she was struggling in her violent relationship with husband Raja Chaudhary. This charming smile hid a lot of pain inside, as she married Raja when she was just 19 years old. The marriage which gave her a little princess Palak ended up in divorce eventually. After this tragic turn in her life, Shweta witnessed a happy morning too when she married Abhinav Kholi who she met on the sets of Jaane Kya Baat Hui. The cute couple was later blessed with a baby boy Reyansh.

The beautiful lady later appeared on the much-loved reality show Bigg Boss season 4 and ended up winning it. She also had a very warm bond with Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari and their friendship created a lot of buzz in the show. Manoj Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari have given some major Bhojpuri hits to the audience and their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience.

Here are some of the hottest and sizzling glances of this diva:

Some of her latest Instagram posts that will take your breath away:

Wish you a very happy birthday, telly star Shweta Tiwari!

