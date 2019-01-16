All the celeb guests at Sidharth Malhotra's birthday party were looking stunning! While Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning in a pink dress, Katrina Kaif looked sexy in a yellow attire! Sonakshi Sinha looked perfect in a blue outfit and Kriti Sanon sizzled in an off-shoulder royal blue dress!

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary, celebrated his 34rth birthday on Tuesday night and it was a star-studded bash with celebs like Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, among others on the guest list! Sidharth Malhotra threw a party in his Mumbai home on Tuesday night and several photos and videos from his grand birthday party started doing rounds on social media on Wednesday morning!

All the celeb guests at Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday party were looking stunning! While Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning in a pink dress, Katrina Kaif looked sexy in a yellow attire! Sonakshi Sinha looked perfect in a blue outfit and Kriti Sanon sizzled in an off-shoulder royal blue dress! Other celebs who attended Sidharth Malhotra’s 34th birthday bash were Nushrat Bharucha, Neha Dhupia and hubby Angad Bedi, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Punit Malhotra, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, among many others.

Sidharth Malhotra, who made his debut in the Indian film industry with Student Of The Year has featured in several Bollywood films such as Baar Baar Dekho, Kapoor & Sons, Hasee Toh Phasee, among many others. He will be next seen in Marjaavaan starring Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria. Sidharth will also be seen in Jabariya Jodi which will also star Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. He is one of the most versatile Bollywood actors and is one of the most good looking actors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More