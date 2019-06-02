Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry who always creates a buzz with her versatile roles in films. Today, the actor turns a year older. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at some gorgeous pictures of the actor:

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who is best known for her outstanding acting skills, turns a year older today. It seems that the actor is much excited for her birthday and also revealed her birthday plans for this year. The actor said that she has a birthday ritual of taking a break from her work and heading out with her close friends. Though, the location changes every year, the intentions of partying around with friends away from work remains the same.

Sonakshi revealed that the whole year she was busy shooting for films so she has decided that this year, she will head to a farmhouse outside the city with some of her close friends and will take a break from work with no agenda.

Talking about her future projects, the actor is currently busy shooting for Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan. Reports also revealed that the actor has also finished shooting for Mrighdeep Singh’s upcoming film with rapper Badshah, who will do his debut with this film. Moreover, the actor will also share the screens with Akshay Kumar in film Mission Mangal with Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi.

Reports also reveal that the actor can also appear in Ajay Devgn’s film Bhuj: The Pride of India with Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk in lead roles. The actor is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry, who misses no chance of impressing her fans with her alluring looks and stunning attires. Meanwhile, some of her hit films include: Lootera, Son of Sardaar, Rowdy Rathore and Tevar.

The actor last appeared in Abhishek Varman’s film Kalank with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film somehow failed to impress fans and critics and also performed averagely at the box office.

On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at some uber-hot pictures of the actor:

