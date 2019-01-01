Happy Birthday Sonali Bendre: Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has turned an year older today on January 1. Known for her spectacular performances in films like Diljale, Hum Saath Saath Hai and many more, Sonali celebrated her birthday last night in Mumbai. To wish her a very happy birthday, Goldie Behl has posted a heartfelt wish on his official Instagram account with an adorable photo of the duo.

Happy Birthday Sonali Bendre: The year 2018 was a rough year for Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre but her determination to fight cancer is something that is truly inspirational. As she turns a year older today on January 1, the actor ringed in her birthday with family and close friends in Mumbai. Sharing a photo from the birthday bash, Sonali Bendre’s husband and film director Goldie Behl shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram account.

In the photo shared by Goldie, the duo can be seen cutely having the same piece of cake and look adorable together. Wishing her a very happy birthday, Goldie said 2018 was a tough year for her but she handled it all with dignity and courage and he is really proud of it. He added that along with helping him find his own strength, Sonali has helped everyone who has followed her life closely. Ain’t the duo absolutely adorable?

Born in Mumbai, Sonali has starred in successful films like Diljale, Bhai, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho and many more. Recently, the actor was seen judging talent-based show India’s Best Dramebaaz.

Have a look at photos from Sonali Bendre’s birthday bash last night:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More