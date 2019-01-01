Happy Birthday Sonali Bendre: The year 2018 was a rough year for Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre but her determination to fight cancer is something that is truly inspirational. As she turns a year older today on January 1, the actor ringed in her birthday with family and close friends in Mumbai. Sharing a photo from the birthday bash, Sonali Bendre’s husband and film director Goldie Behl shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram account.

In the photo shared by Goldie, the duo can be seen cutely having the same piece of cake and look adorable together. Wishing her a very happy birthday, Goldie said 2018 was a tough year for her but she handled it all with dignity and courage and he is really proud of it. He added that along with helping him find his own strength, Sonali has helped everyone who has followed her life closely. Ain’t the duo absolutely adorable?

Happy birthday Sonali ❤ They say your partner needs to be your best friend, your sounding board, your mirror, your strength, your inspiration. You have been all that and more to me. 2018 was a tough year on you but I am so proud of the dignity and courage with which you handled it. Not only did you help me find my own strength, but you imparted that to every soul who followed your life closely. It is never easy to be at the receiving end and yet be so positive and spread so much love. Thank you for being the person you are. On your special day, I wish you all things wonderful, all things love, all things that bring a cheer to you through the year. So #SwitchOnTheSunshine like you always do and make this year count #OneDayAtATime.

Born in Mumbai, Sonali has starred in successful films like Diljale, Bhai, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho and many more. Recently, the actor was seen judging talent-based show India’s Best Dramebaaz.

Have a look at photos from Sonali Bendre’s birthday bash last night:

