Bollywood actress and fashion diva Sonam Kapoor turns a year older on Saturday—June 9. The fashionista, who made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya, has made it big in Bollywood through her versatility and by choosing different kinds of roles. From playing Zoya in Raanjhanaa to Delhi 6’s Bittu, she has time and again proved her worth by taking up challenging roles and getting under the skin of her characters. Also, Sonam is one of the few Indian actresses who has chosen to be a part of women-centric films as a lead where there was no big star and the film was single-handedly carried on Sonam’s shoulders.

From getting a National Award for her path-breaking performance in Neerja to her donning the character of a cheater bride in Dolly Ki Doli, here are 5 women-centric films where Sonam ruled the silver screen:

Neerja: In this highly-applauded biopic, Sonam Kapoor played the role of brave air hostess Neerja Bhanot, who saved several lives on board the hijacked PanAm flight 73 and died covering three kids from the line of fire. Sonam not only won the National Award for her breathtaking performance but also showed everyone that how a film which is entirely women-centric with no male star can rule the box office too.

Aisha: In this chick-flick, Sonam played the role of a typically rich and spoiled South Delhi brat. She does a lot of social work and is always there to help out her friends and is confused about her love life. With no Bollywood biggie in the film, Sonam managed to make Aisha a big hit with her charming performance as a chirpy-bubbly girl.

Dolly Ki Doli: Sonam played the character of a ‘looteri Dulhan’ (cheater wife) in this comedy film who marries a lot of men and then runs away with all their money on the first night of the wedding. Sonam played the lead in the film and once again proved that she is not afraid of choosing such challenging roles.

Veere Di Wedding: Sonam’s latest film, which has been enjoying tremendous success at the box office currently, has changed many stereotypes in Bollywood. The success of this chick-flick is a proof why Bollywood doesn’t need made stars to make a film a blockbuster success.

