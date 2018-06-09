Veere Di Wedding star Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 33 birthday today, June 9. The lady who got married a few months ago was surprised by her hubby Anand Ahuja with an adorable message on Instagram. The diva is currently enjoying the of Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsanisa.

Sonam Kapoor turns 33 today! The fashioniesta who has been working as a leading actress in the Bollywood industry will be celebrating her first birthday after marriage with hubby Anand Ahuja. The handsome hunk took to social media to wish his ladylove and wrote, “The look when @sonamkapoor sees her birthday 🎂! 😂… That’s just my way of downplaying just how breathtaking this picture is! 💗💗💗.” The stunning diva is currently enjoying the success of her latest Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Kapoor made her debut in the film fraternity with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya for which she was even nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Her first commercial success was I Hate Luv Storys. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress has appeared in song titles like Dheere Dheere opposite Hrithik Roshan and Hymn for the Weekend by Coldplay.

Sonam Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen with his daddy Anil Kapoor for their next. The film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will be Shelly Chopra Dhar’s directorial and will start actors like Juhi Chawla and Rajkumar Rao. Vindu Vinod Chopra’s movie will be co-produced by Fox Star.

Veere Di Wedding

Release date: 1 June 2018 (India)

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Box office: ₹30.12 crore

Producers: Rhea Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor

Khoobsurat

Release date: 19 September 2014 (India)

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Hindi: खूबसूरत

Music director: Badshah, Amaal Mallik, Sneha Khanwalkar, Simaab Sen

Neerja

Release date: 19 February 2016 (India)

Director: Ram Madhvani

Screenplay: Saiwyn Quadras

Raanjhanaa

Release date: 21 June 2013 (India)

Director: Anand L. Rai

Box office: 135 crores INR (collection worldwide)

Music director: A. R. Rahman

Padman

Release date: 9 February 2018 (India)

Director: R. Balki

Box office: 120 crores INR (1.2 Billion)

Budget: 20 crores INR (200 million)

Adapted from: The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad

