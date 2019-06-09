Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Neerja actor Sonam Kapoor is unfailingly impressing everyone with her acting skills in the Bollywood. Not just that, the actor has maintained her balance with the choice of designer's clothes also. Therefore, her Instagram is a perfect guide for all her fashion followers.

Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor who continues to impress everyone with her versatile acting skills and flawless fashion is ringing in her 34th birthday. No doubt after winning everyone’s hearts in multiple movies such as Aisha, Neerja, Veere Di wedding and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Esa Laga, she is continually proving her worth in the cinema industry through her acting skills.

But the actor has also made sure to keep on giving fashion goals for all her style followers. She is one of those celebrities whose Instagram is a perfect guide for all fashion lovers. A peek inside her Instagram can tell you a lot about unique and distinctive style sense.

Time and again, she has redefined fashion and provided us with reasons to applaud her style game. Every time, if you have noticed, Sonam has received brownie points for the choice of her sartorial outfits, from fashion experts.

From Cannes 2019 to award ceremonies, she keeps on teaching lessons on fashion.

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor’s fashion guide has become an altogether extraordinarily compilation of well-tailored attires. Therefore, so far, she is known for her impeccable style sense which is being applauded across the industry.

Observing slightly closer to her trendy style, one can assess the minute designed laden technicalities in the outfit. If traditional wearing has to be taken into account, designer Anamika Khanna has always provided the actor with light embroidery outfits. Without any double thoughts, one can say Sonam Kapoor is a fashion queen consistently.

Here are some of the photos of Sonam Kapoor on her birthday where she can be seen flaunting her exemplary fancy yet elegant fad in five photoshoots.

