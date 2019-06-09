Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turns 33 today. Her fans have been pouring in wishes from across the world. This year, Sonam celebrated her birthday with family and close friends including parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor, friends Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, uncle Anupam Kher among others.

Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Before making it big in Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja became a prominent name in the fashion world. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor has never taken aback from experimenting with something unusual. It is her eccentric fashion sense that spread her charm across the world and made Sonam K Ahuja, the most-followed diva in the industry. Today, the diva turns 33 and her loved ones are pouring in wishes from across the globe.

The first one to wish her was the love of her life, Anand K Ahuja, who threw a massive party for his wife. This year, Sonam celebrated her birthday with family and close friends including parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor, friends Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, uncle Anupam Kher among others.

Anand also shared an adorable post wishing Happy Birthday to wifey. The picture is the one from their wedding reception and damn they look cutest together.

Apart from that, Rhea Kapoor has also shared a special message for Sonam with a sweet picture. The two are looking super gorgeous together and the bond they share with each other could be seen clearly in the pictures.

Fans and B-town stars have also wished Sonam on her special day. Here are some of the birthday wishes shared by her fans on Twitter:

Sending you smiles for every moment of your special day…Have a wonderful time and a very happy birthday! @sonamakapoor ji.. 🎂🎂

Gid bless You Always..

Love 'S ♥️#HappyBirthdaySonamKapoor pic.twitter.com/v5Bmv6Cmhq — 'Satyajeet (@imSatyajeet18) June 9, 2019

Wish a very #happybirthdaysonamkapoor u live thousand of year @sonamakapoor “Happy birthday! I hope all your birthday wishes and dreams come true.” @TSeries pic.twitter.com/qLQP3TrOld — Shafahat Khan MSK (@shafahatkhanMSK) June 9, 2019

Sending much love ❤😘❤😘❤😘 ans wishing a very happy birthday🎂🎁🎉👑 to u @sonamakapoor ..May god bless you and gifted more love and happiness #HappyBirthdaySonamKapoor pic.twitter.com/epAM5f4OVH — I'm Shahid (@ImShahid8) June 9, 2019

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in The Zoya Factor, the story of a girl who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team during World Cup 2010. The film also features Dulquer Salmaan and is an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by Anuja Chauhan. Sonam was last seen in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s directorial debut Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film was based on the same-sex relationship which was praised by both critics and audiences.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App