Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood hottie Sonam Kapoor turns a year older today. The actor is known for playing versatile roles in her films and leaves no stone unturned to slay her fans with her hot yet stylish attires. Starting from trying different attires to her red carpet looks, it seems that the hottie masters this talent of astonishing her fans with her fashion game. The diva has a huge fan base and is counted amongst the most followed actors of the industry. There is no doubt in saying that the actor has carried herself well not only for her fashion choices but her films as well.

The actor got married to Anand Ahuja last year and this birthday will be second after her wedding. It seems that the actor is much-excited for her birthday and recently some pictures from her early celebrations are doing rounds on the Internet.

Sonam Kapoor initially began her career by becoming the assistant director of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the year 2005 in film Black. The actor made her acting debut in the film Saawariya with Ranbir Kapoor in 2007. Meanwhile, the actor made her first commercially successful film with the film I Hate Luv Storys in 2010.

Sonam Kapoor is best known for her fashion choices and makes sure she makes heads turn whenever she appears on the red carpet. For her phenomenal acting skills, she has also got many awards like National Film Award, Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor and many more.

Sonam Kapoor is currently busy with the work of her upcoming film The Zoya Factor with costars Dulquer Salman. The film is based on the book of Anuja Chauhan with the same name as the film. Currently, the actor is much excited about her role Zoya in the drama film.

