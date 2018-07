Sonu Nigam turns 45 today! From singing for Shah Rukh Khan to Bollywood's superstars Hritik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Govinda and Salman Khan, Sonu Nigam started his singing at a very young age. Known for his songs like Kal Ho Na Ho, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahi, Bole Chudiyan, Nigam released his first album Mohammad Ke Dar Par Chala Ja Sawali in 1993. Here are the 11 best songs of Tera Pallu Sarka Jaye singer.

Indian playback singer, live performer and an actor known for his mesmerizing voice turns 45 today, July 30. Born and brought up in Haryana to Agam Kumar Nigam and Shobha Nigam, Sonu Agam Kumar Nigam started singing at the age of 4. From bagging Zee Cine Award Best Playback Singer in 1997 to Haryana Gaurav Samman by Haryana Government in 2017, Nigam is not only famous in B-Town but is also known for his songs in Kannada film industry. From playing Sonu in 1982’s Kaamchor to doing a cameo in Warning 3D, Nigam has hosted Sa Re Ga Ma reality show for almost 4 years.

Enjoy the 11 best songs of Sonu Nigam, singer with a melodious voice in Bollywood:

Akhiyon Se Goli Mare

Artists: Sonu Nigam, Jaspinder Narula

Movie: Dulhe Raja

Released: 1998

Tera Pallu Sarka Jaye

Artists: Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam

Movie: Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

Released: 2000

Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi

Artists: Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam

Movie: Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai

Released: 2002

Kal Ho Na Ho

Artist: Sonu Nigam

Movie: Kal Ho Naa Ho

Released: 2003

Dil Dooba

Artists: Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal

Movie: Khakee

Released: 2003

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Artists: Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, Sunidhi Chauhan

Movie: Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Released: 2004

Do Pal

Artists: Sonu Nigam, Lata Mangeshkar

Movie: Veer-Zaara

Released: 2004

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Artists: Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik

Movie: Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Released: 2006

Main Agar Kahoon

Artists: Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal

Movie: Om Shanti Om

Released: 2007

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin

Artist: Sonu Nigam

Movie: Agneepath

Released: 2011

Suraj Hua Maddham

Artists: Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik

Movie: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…

Released: 2015

