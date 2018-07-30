Sonu Nigam, also known as Modern Rafi started his Bollywood career at the age of 18. An Indian playback singer, live performer, composer, host and actor not only sings in Hindi and Kannada but also in Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Tulu, Assamese, Odia and Nepali. From 1995’s Ram Jaane starring Shah Rukh Khan to Hans Mat Pagli starring Akshay Kumar, Nigam has sung for almost all the Bollywood celebs including Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Govinda and Aamir Khan. The singer was rewarded Bollywood Music Award for Best Male Playback Singer for Kal Ho Na Ho in 2003. Born and brought up in Haryana, Sonu Nigam is one of the most versatile singers of the Hindi film industry. Rewarded with Lions Gold Award for Favorite Evergreen Singer jal best, Sonu Nigam was the host of famous music show, Sa Re Ga Ma. 

Twitter users took to their Twitter handles to pour out wishes to Akhiyon Se Goli Mare singer Sonu Nigam. 

“Happy Birthday Sonu Nigam, the Legend of this millennium among Indian Singers. Your fan since I watched your song video ‘Tu kab janegi’. Wish you lots of love and success ahead. Keep shining and rock #HappyBirthdaySonuNigam”

“We are wishing the King of Music #SonuNigam ji a very Happy Birthday from the entire #SGFamily on behalf of our Queen Shreya Ghoshal.”

“Happy Birthday Living legend…My God…My Idol…My Guru…My Everything…My day starts with you and ends with you as well…Love you to the moon and back unconditionally..May you achieve everything you desire in life.#SonuNigam #HappyBirthdaySonuNigam”

