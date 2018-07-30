Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, known for his songs Kal Ho Naa Ho and Suraj Hua Maddham turns 45 today, July 30! Playback singer, actor, live performer and host was just 4 when he started singing. Sonu Nigam's journey from joining his father Agam Kumar Nigam on stage to sing Kya Hua Tera Wada to composing the theme song of Karnataka Bulldozers team in the Celebrity Cricket League, Nigam was rewarded Lions Gold Award for Favorite Evergreen Singer jal best.

Sonu Nigam, also known as Modern Rafi started his Bollywood career at the age of 18. An Indian playback singer, live performer, composer, host and actor not only sings in Hindi and Kannada but also in Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Tulu, Assamese, Odia and Nepali. From 1995’s Ram Jaane starring Shah Rukh Khan to Hans Mat Pagli starring Akshay Kumar, Nigam has sung for almost all the Bollywood celebs including Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Govinda and Aamir Khan. The singer was rewarded Bollywood Music Award for Best Male Playback Singer for Kal Ho Na Ho in 2003. Born and brought up in Haryana, Sonu Nigam is one of the most versatile singers of the Hindi film industry. Rewarded with Lions Gold Award for Favorite Evergreen Singer jal best, Sonu Nigam was the host of famous music show, Sa Re Ga Ma.

Twitter users took to their Twitter handles to pour out wishes to Akhiyon Se Goli Mare singer Sonu Nigam.

Happy Birthday Sonu Nigam, the man with Golden Voice🎵🎤#HappyBirthdaySonuNigam — Sourav Dutta (@souravduttahere) July 30, 2018

Happy Birthday to the Man #SonuNigam who redefined music

To whole world

Music – sa re ga ma pa

To me

Music – sonu re ga ma pa

There was no one like him

There is no one like him

There will be no one like him

He is the only one of his kind in the world #HappyBirthdaySonuNigam pic.twitter.com/iOBeEEKWtI — Praveen Tiwari (@iamproficient) July 30, 2018

My lovely singer my life my hart my jaan sonu nigam sir 30 july .. My and my family celebrate happy happy happy birthday to you sir Or ईश्वर apko lambi jindagi de or ap aise hi gaane gate rahe happy happy birthday sir pic.twitter.com/Jmrw55GtZ4 — Daya Sahu (@DayaSah26035039) July 29, 2018

Wishing you a very happy birthday to one of the greatest singer ever #Sonunigam .

May this year bring lots of happiness peace and success for you and God bless you. pic.twitter.com/Ha0fV2v4jA — Sachin kumar jha ( BJP) (@Sachinhitman) July 30, 2018

“Happy Birthday Sonu Nigam, the Legend of this millennium among Indian Singers. Your fan since I watched your song video ‘Tu kab janegi’. Wish you lots of love and success ahead. Keep shining and rock #HappyBirthdaySonuNigam”

Happy Birthday SONU NIGAM <3

One Of Greatest Of All Time (:

Thank You For All The Memorable Songs Sir ♡

" Tum Haste Haste Jana

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye " <3#HappyBirthdaySonuNigam — Badass Khiladi 2.0 (@Akshay_Brigade) July 30, 2018

@RJSIDDHARTH Happy birthday to the Melodious singing star….Sonu Nigam ji 🎂🍰🍫🌹🎶🎵🎼 pic.twitter.com/XgcbNQMB6b — Aparna Akankar (@aparnaakankar) July 30, 2018

“We are wishing the King of Music #SonuNigam ji a very Happy Birthday from the entire #SGFamily on behalf of our Queen Shreya Ghoshal.”

wishing you a many happy returns of the day melody king👑 of singing @sonunigam sir🎂🎉🎊🎁……!!God bless you everyday in your life🙏…..!! Best wishes for your birthday from your stupid fan vikram😊…!!

Aap jio hajaro saal, saal ke din ho 50 hajar…!! pic.twitter.com/6952QcVkB4 — Vikrant #TeamShreya (@vikramshinde271) July 30, 2018

“Happy Birthday Living legend…My God…My Idol…My Guru…My Everything…My day starts with you and ends with you as well…Love you to the moon and back unconditionally..May you achieve everything you desire in life.#SonuNigam #HappyBirthdaySonuNigam”

We wish a very happy birthday to the King of Melody,the versatile singer,forever young handsome hunk n my most fav SG's co singer #SonuNigam sir on behalf of our queen of melody @shreyaghoshal and entire #SGFamily. We are looking forward to listen #SGSN next magical combo soon. pic.twitter.com/YXYtu6Veoh — SGian Nisha💓ශ්‍රෙයා (@nimasha4sg) July 30, 2018

#HappyBirthday Sony Nigam Ji Waheguru Ji Blessed you. pic.twitter.com/zeH7NZUWwT — RAJESH JAIN (@RAJESH11RAJI) July 29, 2018

