Happy Birthday Sonu Nigam: Indian Playback Singer Sonu Nigam turned 46 today. The versatile singer has the ability to sing in many other languages as well. He has given many biggest hits from Om Shaanti Om's Mai Agar Kahoon to Kal Ho Na Ho's title track. Have a look.

Happy Birthday Sonu Nigam: Singer, composer, live performer, host and actor Sonu Nigam turned a year older today. Sonu began his singing career when he was only 4-years-old. He was first seen on stage with his father singing Mohammed Rafi’s famous song Kya Hua Tera Wada. Later, he followed his dad in all the stage performances and soon shifted to Mumbai to kickstart his career when he turned 18.

The actor is extremely talented and can sing in several languages other than Hindi such as Tamil, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Nepali, Telugu and Marathi. The singer still shines in Hindi film industry even after many new-age singers and rappers have come up. Sonu’s voice is appreciated by fans and on his birthday here the some most liked songs from famous movies.

The actor has sung many hit songs of Bollywood movies including Soniyo from Raaz-2, Tumhi Dekho Na from Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Shukran Allah from Kurbaan, Mere Haath Mein from FannaSuraj Hua Madham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Main Agar Kahoon from Om Shanti Om, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from Agneepath, Kal Ho Na Ho from Kal Ho Na HoKe Ghar Kab Aoge from Border. These are some most famous songs of Hindi movies which will give you goosebumps.

On his 46th Birthday, here are the top five songs of the versatile singer:

Kal Ho Na Ho from Kal Ho Na Ho- The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kal Ho Na Ho’s title tract was sung by Sonu Nigham and has got more than 140 million views.

2. Mai Agar Kahoon from Om Shaanti Om- This romantic song is from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s first romantic movie together Om Shaanti Om directed by Farah Khan.

3. Mere Hath Mein from Fanaa- The Aamir Khan and Kajol starrer was a big hit and credit goes to the songs. Mere Hath Mein was liked by both younger as well as older people.

4. Shukran Allah from Kurbaan- This song has a separate fan base for Bebo Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan.

5. Suraj Hua Madham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham- This song features Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and has 83 million views on YouTube.

