Happy Birthday Sonu Nigam: Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam is celebrating his birthday today on July 30. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a list of 10 soulful songs of the singer that have striked a chord among the fans.

From the iconic song ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from Border to ‘Has Mat Pagli’ from Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Sonu Nigam has emerged as the singing sensation of India. Deemed as ‘Modern Rafi’, Sonu is undoubted one of the most versatile singers of the country and makes everyone hum to the tunes of his melodious songs. Starting out his career at the age of 4, Sonu did not just lend his voice to songs from Hindi and Kannada films but also Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Assamese and Odia and Nepali.

Here is a list of 10 soulful songs of Sonu Nigam that will surely touch your heart:

Sandese Aate Hai

Penned by Javed Akhtar, composed by Anu Malik and crooned by Sonu Nigam along with Roop Kumar Rathod, Sandese Aate Hai from the film Border never fails to remind one of their home country.

Abhi Mujh Me Kahi

Sung by Sonu Nigam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song Abhi Mujh Me Kahi is from Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra-starrer Agneepath.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Sung for Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho, the song is undoubtedly one of the most memorable songs of the singer.

Mere Haath Me

Featuring a sizzling chemistry between Kajol and Aamir Khan, the song Mere Haath Me is from the film Fanna.

Shukran Allah

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam and Salim Merchant, the song Shukran Allah is from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film Kurbaan.

Ishq Hua

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam, Ishq Hua is from the film Aaja Nachle starring Madhuri Dixit, Kunal Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey.

Hans Mat Pagli

Crooned by Sonu Nigam, the song Hans Mat Pagli stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar and is from the film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

Filmed on Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan, the song is from the film titled Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

Chori Kiya Re Jiya

Sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal, Chori Kiya Re Jiya is from the film Dabangg and features a sizzling chemistry between Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

Guzarish

Crooned by Sonu Nigam, the soulful song is from the film Ghajini and features a sizzling chemistry between Aamir Khan and Asin.

