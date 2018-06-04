Identified as Salman Khan's voice in the 90's, Indian playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has conquered hearts in the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industry with his soulful voice. On the occasion of his birthday, here are 5 Bollywood romantic melodies that will take you back in 90's and tug at your heartstrings.

Happy Birthday SP Balasubrahmanyam: 5 romantic songs by the singer that will tug at your heartstrings

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who celebrates his birthday on June 4th, has given some of greatest hits of the Indian music industry. From registering his name in the Guinness World Record for recording the most number of film scores, the veteran singer is a recipient of civilian awards like Padmashri and Padma Bhushan. From delivering most of the music scores in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada cinema, Mr. Balasubrahmanyam ruled the Hindi cinema during the 90s as the playback voice of Salman Khan.

Check out 5 romantic songs by SP Balasubrahmanyam that will tug at your heartstrings:

Dil Deewana- Maine Pyar Kiya

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in lead roles. The film marked the debut of Sooraj Barjatya and Bhagyashee. Acting as one of the most iconic songs of the 90s, the song is sure to bring back some of your fondest memories.

Ye Haseen Vaadiya- Roja

Starring Arvind Swamy and Madhoo in lead roles, the film was helmed by the iconic filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The film marked the debut of AR Rahman as a film composer. Ye Haseen Vadiya will tug at your heartstrings and hear the song on repeat.

Mere Rang Me Rangne Wali- Maine Pyar Kiya

With Maine Pyaar Kiya, Salman Khan solidified his position as the leading romantic hero of the 90’s, while Salman and Bhagyashree emerged as the ‘it’ couple of Bollywood.

Kabhi Tu Chaliya Lagte Hai- Patthar Ke Phool

Starring Salman Khan as a police officer opposite Raveena Tandon, the film released in 1991 and marked the debut of Raveena in the Bollywood industry. Kabhi Tu Chaliya Lagta Hai was sung by none by none other than Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Hum Bane Tum Bane- Ek Duuje Ke Liye

SP Balasubrahmanyam gave the soundtrack of the film and collaborated with Laga Mangeshkar to deliver hit songs like Hum Bane Tum Bane as well as Tere Mere Beech Mein, Hum Tum Dono Jab Mil Jayen

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App