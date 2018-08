Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty turns 57 today! Hera Pheri star is all set to entertain his huge fan followings with the upcoming Phailwan that will hit the theatres on August 24, this year. Made under the banners of RRR Motion Pictures, the romantic saga stars Sudeep, Aakanksha Singh and Kabir Duhan Singh. Take a look at the 10 best movies of the versatile actor who made his Bollywood debut in 1992.

Actor, producer, entrepreneur Suniel Shetty is one of the most versatile actors of B-Town. Born and brought up in Mulki, Mangalore in a Tulu speaking ethnic Bunt family, Shetty made his Bollywood debut in Deepak Anand’s Balwaan. Bankrolled by Raju Mavani, Balwaan starring Divya Bharti was released in 1992. From Anth to Mohra, Awara Pagal Deewana, Qayamat, Apna Sapna Money Money, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Suniel Shetty has acted in over 110 films in 25 years of career span. Suniel Shetty is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie Hera Pheri 3 starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Paresh Rawal. Indra Kumar directorial, Hera Pheri 3 will hit the theatres in 2019.

10 best movies of versatile actor Suniel Shetty:

Gopi Kishan

Release date: 2 December 1994 (India)

Director: Mukesh Duggal

Cast: Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shirodkar, Suresh Oberoi, Aruna Irani, Mohan Joshi

Waqt Hamara Hai

Release date: 23 June 1993 (India)

Director: Bharat Rangachary

Cast: Divya Bharti, Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Jhulka, Mamta Kulkarni, Rami Reddy, Aruna Irani, Anupam Kher

Sapoot

Release date: 8 November 1996 (India)

Director: Jagdish A. Sharma

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Mukesh Rishi, Prem Chopra, Kiran Kumar

Bhai

Release date: 31 October 1997 (India)

Director: Deepak Shivdasani

Cast: Pooja Batra, Sonali Bendre, Om Puri, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Ashish Vidyarthi

Vinashak – Destroyer

Release date: 30 January 1998 (India)

Director: Ravi Dewan

Cast: Raveena Tandon, Danny Denzongpa, Alok Nath, Tinnu Anand, Om Puri, Mohan Joshi

Dhadkan

Release date: 11 August 2000 (India)

Director: Dharmesh Darshan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Mahima Chaudhry, Sharmila Tagore, Sushma Tagore, Parmeet Sethi

Hera Pheri

Release date: 31 March 2000 (India)

Director: Priyadarshan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Gulshan Grover, Razak Khan, Om Puri

Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar

Release date: 12 October 2001 (India)

Director: Priyadarshan

Cast: Mahima Chaudhry, Paresh Rawal, Usha Nadkarni, Neeraj Vohra

Awara Paagal Deewana

Release date: 20 June 2002 (India)

Director: Vikram Bhatt

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Aarti Chhabria, Johnny Lever, Rahul Dev

Phir Hera Pheri

Release date: 9 June 2006 (India)

Director: Neeraj Vora

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Ravi Kissan

Suniel Shetty was last seen in Chakri Toleti directorial Welcome To New York starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani. Bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, the Indian 3D comedy film was released on February 23, this year.

