Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is among the leading stars, who leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with her hot on-screen looks and social media clicks. Rather it is her red carpet looks or bikini pictures, the actor makes head turn usually with her gorgeous attires. Today, it is a special day for the actor as the diva turns a year older. The hardworking actor misses no opportunity to gain the attention of her fans and keeps on updating her huge fan base with her professional and personal upgrades. In very less time, the actor has carved her niche in the Bollywood industry with her talent and skill.

Indian-American actor and model Sunny Leone has left no stone unturned to prove herself on-screen. Starting from featuring in hot songs to her bold roles in films, the actor masters all the fields. Earlier to her acting career, the actor was well known in the adult entertainment industry but after some time, the lady shifted her focus towards Bollywood.

In the year 2005, she also appeared in Bigg Bogg season 5 and where the diva got noticed by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The Director then gave her an opportunity by awarding a lead role in his film Jism 2. Though the film could not impress the critics, it subsequently created wonders at the box office.

Post to which, the actor featured in Ragini MMS 2 which was an erotic-horror film, directed by Bhushan Patel and produced the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures. The film was a commercial hit which proved to be a game changer in the actor’s life.

In 2011, the actor got married to musician Daniel Weber. In 2017, the couple adopted their first kid from a village in Maharashtra and in the year 2018, the couple announced the birth of twin boys. Sunny Leone is very dedicated towards everything starting from her career, family to her ambitions, the actor knows how to balance everything perfectly.

Though Sunny Leone is very open due to her profession, personally she is very introvert as she loves to take her book along and sleep on the couch. The actor has till know featured in about 41 odd films which turned out to be successful.

