Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Sunny Leone has turned a year older today. With her sultry avatar and sensational dance moves, Sunny Leone has carved a space for herself in the heart of fans. Along with her seductive photos, Sunny Leone grabs headlines with her songs that amp up the hotness quotient and set the screens on fire.

She’s hot, She’s sexy and She makes millions go weak in the knees, she is none other than Sunny Leone. Known to set the screens on fire with her seductive avatar and sultry dance moves, Sunny Leone has turned a year older today but her beauty and charm remain intact over the years. Having made some bold choices in her career, Sunny has lived her life unapologetically and continues to strive towards glory on her own terms.

After an illustrous career in the adult film industry, Sunny rose to fame with her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 5. During her stay in the show, she was recognised by Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and there began her journey in the Indian Film Industry. Ever since then, Sunny Leone has set the screens ablaze with her smoking hot avatar in films like Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Tera Intezaar and many more.

However, it has been her dance numbers that keep her fans hooked to their screens and make her trend on top charts. Some of her sizzling chartbusters include Laila, Pink Lips, Trippy Trippy, Baby Doll, Loca Loca, Super Girl From China, Lovely Accident and her latest Hollywood Wale Nakhre.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s too hot to handle songs here:

With more than 21 million followers, Sunny is no less than a social media sensation and drives fans crazy with her seductive photos.

In a conversation with a news portal, Sunny revealed her birthday plans. She said that she is a quiet dinner person with her family and friends. There is nothing more she would ask for. Sunny Leone is married to Daniel Weber and the couple are proud parents of three kids Asher, Noah and Nisha.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App