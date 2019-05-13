Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Sunny Leone turns 38 today. Recently, the actor opened up about her birthday plans. She revealed that she is an introvert person and loves to celebrate her birthday with her family. She further revealed that she is excited to celebrate her birthday with her three kids this time.

Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is among the most stunning actors who miss no chance of creating a buzz with her stylish attires and looks. Talking about her personal life, the hottie commenced her life as Karenjit Kaur in Sarnia, Ontario. After struggling and proving herself, today the actor has made her name in the industry and is the mother of three kids. Personally, the actor is a little introvert and apart from conquering hearts on big screens, the actor has well managed her personal life. Rather it is her career, partner, family or dreams, the actor knows how to tackle everything with the utmost ease. Today, the actor turns a year older.

Recently, the actor revealed about her birthday plans, she revealed that her birthday is all about celebrating with family. This year, the actor will be celebrating her birthday with her husband Daniel as well as her three kids, Noah, Asher and Nisha. In the interview, the actor revealed that she is a quiet person who loves to have dinners with her family. Along with close friends and team, the actor feels complete.

She also revealed that her husband Daniel leaves no stone unturned to surprise her with different gifts and plans. She further quoted that he doesn’t need an occasion to celebrate and party along with her.

Sunny Leone is currently busy shooting for her ongoing Splitsville season 12, where she is hosting the show with Rannvijay Singh. The actor is also gearing up for her South debut with the film Veeramadevi. The film is a period drama film which is helmed by Vadivudaiyan. She will also appear in a cameo role in Diljit Dosanjh’s film Arjun Patiala which is being directed by Rohit Jugraj.

The actor commenced her career in Bollywood by appearing in Mahesh Bhatt’s film Jism 2 in 2011. Post to which she shifted her focus and pursued acting as her mainstream career. The actor is best known for her fashion game and leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her talent and skill.

