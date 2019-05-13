Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Bollywood's baby doll turns 38 today as she celebrates her happy birthday with family. The diva has not just been setting the screens ablaze with her sizzling performances but also takes the internet by a storm whenever she posts something.On the occasion of her 38th birthday, we have brought the sexiest bikini photos collection, Sunny Leone. Check it out!

Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Making everyone go weak in knees, the glam doll has assembled love from a million of people around the world. The diva has been stealing hearts since forever with her sultry and sexy dance moves. Sunny Leone was formerly a porn star and then she stepped into Bollywood. After a few difficult decisions and bold acts, the actor finally decided to build a career in Indian cinema.

As the charming beauty turns 38 this year, fans can’t keep calm. Social media is flooded with wishes for Sunny Leone and everyone wants to celebrate the day. Paving her way into hearts of million fans, the diva has become everybody’s favorite. Even after having an illustrious career in the adult film industry, Sunny Leone worked hard to be accepted in Bollywood. She first appeared in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 5 and shot to fame. Right after that, Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt signed her for a movie and her journey in Bollywood began.

The diva has not just been setting the screens ablaze with her sizzling performances but also takes the internet by a storm whenever she posts something. The sultry bikini images of Sunny Leone are enough to leave anyone breathless. Being the social media queen, Sunny keeps on hogging headlines for her stunning Instagram photos. From the classy attires to the sexy bikini, monokini looks, Sunny Leone’s Instagram timeline has everything to sweep you off your feet.

People are a great admirer of her social media accounts and she has garnered a huge fan following of more than 21.4 million people on Instagram. On the occasion of her 38th birthday, we have brought the sexiest bikini photos collection, Sunny Leone. Check it out!

Sunny Leone has been a part of many Bollywood movies including Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Tera Intezaar and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App