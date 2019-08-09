Happy birthday superstar Mahesh Babu: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu who started his career as a child artist and will be next seen in military drama Sarileru Neekavvaru turns 44 today, let's take a look at some of his unseen pictures here!

Happy birthday superstar Mahesh Babu: Mahesh Babu is one of the most sought after actor in the Telugu cinema but what made him the actor he is today? Let’s take a look a how Mahesh Babu rose from a child artiste to one of the leading actors of the Telugu cinema. As the actor turns 44 today, let’s see some of his rare photos from his earlier years here.

Mahesh Babu who is known for his impeccable acting and his charming personality made his acting debut at the age of 4 with Neenda in 979 as a child artist. He has featured in more than ten movies as a child artist which bagged him fame but no awards. Since day one Mahesh Babu knew he wanted to be an actor and follow his father’s steps- Actor Krishna. After a decade gap, Mahesh Babu made his acting debut as the lead actor in 1999 with Raja Kumardu and won the State Nandi Award for Best Male Debut.

However, his breakthrough movie was a supernatural thriller Murari in 2001 and his first Filmfare award as Best Actor Telugu was for his action drama movie Okkadu in 2003. Mahesh Babu in his twenty year long acting career has featured in more than thirty films among which he has been a child artist, a lead actor and even done voiceovers for various movies.

Let’s take a look at some of his rare photos here:

Apart from being an actor, the star also is an entrepreneur who recently followed the footsteps of Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan and started his own clothing line- Humbl. Apart from this he is also associated with Rainbow Hospitals as their goodwill ambassador and runs an NGO- Heal A Child.

Prabhas and Mahesh Babu have been friends for a long time and this rare photo of them having a laugh is a proof, see here:

Another unseen photo of Mahesh Babu and Chiraanjevi has pooped up from the sets of a movie:

Mahesh Babu and Preeti Zinta shared the screen space in Raja Kumardu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App