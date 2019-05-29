Happy Birthday Surbhi Jyoti: Television actor Surbhi Jyoti, who is best for her role of Bella in her show Naagin 3, turns a year older today. The actor is much-excited for her birthday and is currently celebrating it in one of the most alluring destinations – Switzerland. Take a look at her gorgeous pictures:

Happy Birthday Surbhi Jyoti: By quenching the thirst of the fans for almost a year in the role of Bella in Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 3, Surbhi Jyoti has not only dazzled well on-screens, but she has also conquered many hearts with her sizzling looks and outstanding acting skills. The hardworking actor turns a year older today and is currently celebrating her birthday in Switzerland as she is on a vacay. The actor has been sharing pictures from her vacation for quite some days and it seems she is very excited about her birthday.

It seems that the actor has found a new technique of celebrating her birthday in an adventurous way trying out different sports. The actor is best known for her hard work and never misses a chance of proving herself in different roles on-screen. She initially gained recognition by appearing in TV series Qubool Hai in the role of Zoya and later in Naagin 3.

The actor initially commenced her career by appearing in regional theatre and films. In the starting stage of her career, she has also been an RJ and also dazzled well in Punjabi films like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiala De in the year 2012.

Talking about her television career, she first appeared in Punjabi show Akiyaan To Door Jayen Nain the year 2010 in the role of Sona. Post to which she appeared in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Koi Laut Ke Aaye Hai and Dev.

Moreover, the allrounder has also proved herself in web shows like Desi Explorers Taiwan, Desi Explorers Yas Island, Showbiz With Vahbiz and many more. The list of her work does not end here, she also appeared in music video Haanji in the year 2018 which has garnered 6.2 million views in just 6 months.

Here are some gorgeous pictures of the hardworking actor:

