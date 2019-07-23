Happy birthday Suriya: Currently basking in the success of NGK, Suriya who turns a year older today will be next seen in Kaappaan and Soorarai Pottru. The movies are slated to release this year and have already created much hype among fans.

Happy birthday Suriya: Saravanan Sivakumar popularly known as Suriya is an Indian actor, producer, television show host and is best known or his work in Tamil industry. As the actor turns a year older today lets see his journey from starting his career back in 1997 to now ruling the Tamil industry at the age of 44!

As the hashtag #HappyBirthdaySuriya trends on twitter, let’s see how Suriya started his acting journey. Born to actor Sivakumar and Lakshmi, Suriya is the elder sibling and has two more brothers-Karthi and Brindha. Before entering the acting industry at the age of 22, he used to work at a garment exports factory for eight months. His first movie Nerrukku Ner was a box office failure and it took a lot of efforts for Suriya to give a hit.

In 2001, he got breakthrough with film Nandha and after that things started falling in place for the star as he gave one hit after another. Beit Kaakha Kaakha, Pithamagan, Aaytha Ezhuthu, and so on. Besides movies, he is known as the king of romance down south for his romantic lovey-dovey ballads. So let’s take a look at his top movies here:

