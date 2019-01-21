Happy Birthday Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has turned an year older today. Having rose to fame with the telly show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajpoot has made a swift transition to Bollywood with films like Kai Po Che, Shudhh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and his latest film Kedarnath. On the occasion of birthday, here is a look at his uber-hot photos-

One of the most charming and talented actors of Bollywood industry Sushant Singh Rajput has turned a year older today on January 21. Emerging as one of the few actors to make a successful transition from the small screen to the silver screen, the actor worked him charm not just in the entertainment industry but also in the hearts of millions of fans. Rose to fame with his successful telly show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant took his first step in the film industry with the film Kai Po Che.

Despite several ups and downs in his journey, Sushant has proved time and again that he is a phenomenal actor with films like Shudhh Desi Romance, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and recently Kedarnath. And leading the pack as a dark horse, Sushant has currently five upcoming Bollywood films in the making, something that is unlikely for any outsider in the industry. These films are namely Sonchiriya opposite Bhumi Pednekar, Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandes, Kizie Aur Manny opposite debutant Sanjana Sanghi, Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Rifleman.

Being an avid social media user, Sushant never misses a chance to share his sexy photos and workout videos on official Instagram account that makes everyone go gaga over him. No wonder, the actor boasts of 7 million followers on his official Instagram account. Owning to his loyal fanbase and massive popularity, Sushant makes many go weak in the knees everytime he shares his too hot to handle photos.

Take a glimpse at his official Instagram account-

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More