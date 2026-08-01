Taapsee Pannu’s 5 Biggest Controversies: From Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to Koffee With Karan, South Heroines’ Navel Comment Row

Taapsee Pannu is celebrating her 39th birthday today, and honestly its a nice moment to pause. On this occasion, lets take a step back and see some of her most candid and fearless statements over the years. People know her for strong portrayals and an outspoken streak, so she never really shies away from saying what she feels about different things. Be it her thoughts on the hurdles women face in the film world, or when she talks about her own personal journey, Taapsee keeps voicing her opinions pretty openly, like straightforward and all the way through.

Request to Boycott Her Movie Dobaaraa

In a 2022 interview with Siddharth Kanan, Taapsee Pannu reacted to the growing trend of boycott campaigns on social media. While talking about the calls to boycott her film Dobaaraa, which is directed by Anurag Kashyap, she basically joked and said, “Please everyone boycott our film Dobaaraa. If actors like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar can be boycotted, then I also want to be in that league.”

With those lines, Taapsee seemed to question the whole boycott culture, and in a way she implied that these waves sometimes underestimate the public and the audience’s ability to decide on their own whether to watch a film or not.

Taapsee Pannu on Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Controversy

In an interview with India Today, Taapsee Pannu talked about the whole controversy around her comments on Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. She said that during a show, she was told to name an actor who maybe would not have made it into the film industry without their parents help or support.

At first she said there are quite a few such actors, but then the host kept pushing for just one name. After that she brought up Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Taapsee then clarified that it was not meant as any personal jibe or direct attack. She added that later she messaged Harsh, to make it clear that she was only pointing at the benefits of growing up in a film household. And, in her words, if she had been in that same position, she doesn’t think she would have gotten a second chance in the industry.

Slams Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

In an interview with Raj Shamani, Taapsee Pannu shared her thoughts on the 2023 movie Animal. She said that actors have some responsibility, because of the influence they carry on society. And then she made it clear, that she respects every actor’s choice and freedom when it comes to picking their projects. But still, she said, for herself she would not pick something like Animal.

Taapsee also mentioned that she was basically only sharing her own perspective and nothing else, not commanding other actors or telling them what they should do, or what they should not do.

Coffee With Karan Controversy

In 2022, while she was promoting her film Dobaaraa, Taapsee Pannu got asked why she had never shown up on Koffee With Karan. And with a bit of humour, she replied something like, “My sex life is not interesting enough to be invited to Koffee With Karan.”

That kind of remark didn’t just land, it also grabbed attention fast and started a lot of talk online. The reason was pretty simple though, she had never been a guest on that well known celebrity talk show.

The “Coconut and Midriff” Comment on K Raghavendra Rao

As stated by India Today, Taapsee was “under fire from all sides when she took a dig at veteran Telugu film director K Raghavendra Rao… and his love to decorate heroines’ navels with fruits.”

After facing severe backlash from fans for her remarks on a comedy show, she issued a video apology stating she intended only to mock herself.

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