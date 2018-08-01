Happy birthday Taapsee Pannu: Soorma star who is all set to entertain her fans with the upcoming movie Mulk starring Rishi Kapoor turns 31 today, August 1! Known for amazing performance in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink, Taapsee Pannu is not only famous in B-Town but also south cinema.

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu turns 31 today, August 1! The Indian actor and model has worked in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi films. A software professional, Taapsee Pannu made her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan’s Chashme Baddoor in 2012. Born and brought up in Delhi, Pannu is known for her mesmerizing role in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink. The B-Town actor was noted saying that she has dated a South Indian but has never dated a star and will never date one. She believes, she is very clear that there can be only one star in the relationship and that’s her. She personally doesn’t think it can work out between an actor and an actress.

The actor was last seen in Sandeep Singh’s biopic Soorma starring Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi. She is currently all set to entertain her fans with the upcoming film Mulk. Anubhav Sinha’s directorial, Mulk which is shot in Benaras and Lucknow also stars Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Neena Gupta and Manoj Pahwa. Made under the banners of Banaras Media Works and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, the movie is bankrolled by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha.

5 best movie of Taapsee Pannu:

Song: Main Faraar Sa

Movie: Running Shaadi

Release date: 17 February 2017 (India)

Director: Amit Roy

Song: Kaari Kaari

Movie: Pink

Release date: 16 September 2016 (India)

Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Song: En Fuse Pochu

Movie: Arrambam

Release date: 31 October 2013 (India)

Director: Vishnuvardhan

Song: O Kanu Paapaa

Movie: Sahasam

Release date: 12 July 2013 (India)

Director: Chandra Sekhar Yeleti

Song: Ayyayo

Movie: Aadukalam

Release date: 14 January 2011 (India)

Director: Vetrimaaran

Apart from Mulk, Pannu will also star in Manmarziyaan. Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyaan is a romantic drama film. The movie stars Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ashnoor Kaur and Pavan Malhotra. Made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films, Manmarziyaan is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap.

