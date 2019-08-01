Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is ringing in her birthday today. After her latest release Game Over, the actor will be seen in upcoming films like Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh and Thappad.

An actor who brings real life to on-screen, an actor who makes you introspect and an actor who holds the capability under the skin of a character effortlessly, yes we are talking about none other than Taapsee Pannu. Having established a name for herself in the Telugu and Tamil Film Industry, Taapsee Pannu made her Hindi debut with Chashme Baddoor. However, it was her outstanding performance in Pink that made the audience numb and notice the emergence of an actor in the era of star kids.

From Pink to her latest film Game Over, Taapsee Pannu has redefined rules for a leading lady of a film. She doesn’t have to be perfect, she doesn’t have to be idealistic and she doesn’t have to add glamour and oomph to be accepted.

Except Judwaa 2, the characters of Taapsee Pannu resonate with the modern age woman. Be it Aarti Malhotra in Mulk, Rumi Bagga in Manmarziyaan or Naina Sethi in Badla, the films have one thing in common, strong women characters and a desire to change their on-screen portrayal. They were not perfect but they were real, something that had never been seen before in Bollywood.

It would be safe to say that Taapsee has been an equally dominant force off-screen. Be it dealing with trolls, calling out filmmakers for unfairness, speaking against nepotism or highlighting gender parity, Taapsee is one actor who we never knew we needed until she marched like a single woman army. As she gears up for her upcoming films like Saand Ki Aankh, Mission Mangal and Thappad, all we can say is all the best, continue being you and change the rules of the game.

