Happy birthday Taapsee Pannu: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu best known for her work in Badla and Pink turns a year older today on August 1. As the versatile actress turns 32 let's take a look at her top movies and songs from her Tamil and Bollywood movies.

Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: Taapsee Pannu, who is best known for her remarkable performances in movies like Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Badla, celebrates her 31st birthday today! The actor is among the most talented stars who leave no stone unturned for her versatile roles. Taapsee often gets into the controversies as she always breaks out with her thoughts and opinions on social media and never gets afraid of any criticism against her. In the world of glamour, she has started her career as a model. With her magnificent appearance, Taapsee has been endorsed in multiple commercial advertisements and also won several titles.

The hardworking actor also tried her hands in Telugu cinemas and made her debut with the film– Jhummandi Naadam. After that, the unstoppable actor made her debut in Tamil, Bollywood and Malayalam films. In her Tamil debut, she has marked as an Anglo-Indian girl that falls in love with a poor and rural man. Her film Aadukalam won six national awards and debutant Taapsee appreciated by many.

Taapsee Pannu made her Bollywood debut in Bollywood with the film Chashme Badoor and left the miraculous impression on the audience. She bagged Debut Actor Of the Year- Female award in South Africa India Film And Television Awards. She has been also nominated in Filmfare awards and Big star entertainment awards. Taapsee also worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the film Pink and Badla, both the films performed well at the box office and the actors also garnered appreciations for their work. Taapsee has also worked in critically acclaimed movies such as in Mulk, Manmarziyaan, and commercial successes such as Judwaa 2, Baby, and Dil Juunglee.

Taapsee Pannu’s film Mission Mangal co-starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kriti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatreya will release on 15 August 2019.

Taapsee will also be seen in the biopic Saand Ki Aankh which is being directed by Anurag Kashyap where she will be seen sharing the screens with Bhumi Pednekar and Prakash Jha.

Her upcoming film Tadka has also touched the stage of post-production.

