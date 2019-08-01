Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: Taapsee Pannu, who is best known for her thriller performances, turns a year older. On the lovely actor's birthday, here are some breathtaking photos of the actor–

Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who is best known for her phenomenal acting skills, turns a year older today. The hardworking actor did her acting debut with Telugu film Jhummandi Naadan in 2010 and gained recognition when she appeared with Akshay Kumar in the film Baby. Taapsee Pannu is best known for her drama thriller films and has delivered some amazing hits like Badla, Pink, Game Over, and Mulk.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for her science drama film Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharman Joshi and Kriti Kulhari in lead roles. The film is based on the story of a scientist and their daily struggles to achieve their target which is Mission Mars.

Moreover, Taapsee Pannu is also busy with the promotional work of her biopic film Saand Ki Aankh by filmmaker Tushar Hiranandani. The film is based on the life of India’s sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar and their struggles to achieve their goal. As the lovely actor turns a year older today, here are some stunning photos of the actor.

After finishing up the schedules for Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal, Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in the Hindi remake of 2011 Malayalam film Salt N Pepper. The romantic-comedy film will be helmed by Prakash Raj with costars Ali Fazal, Shriya Saran and Nana Patekar in lead roles.

Moreover, the hardworking actor has recently agreed to step into the shoes of India’s first female horse jockey Rupa Singh in the biopic film. The film will be directed by Shivam Nair, who is currently working on the scripting of the biopic and the shoot of the film is likely to begin next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App