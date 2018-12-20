Happy birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Bollywood beauty Karisma Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to wish a happy 2nd to the jaan of Kapoor and Pataudi khandaan, Taimur Ali Khan. The favourite star kid of shutterbugs, Tim looks cute as he is seen posing for a picture with her cousins Samiera and Kiaan in Karisma Kapoor's latest post.

Happy birthday Taimur Ali Khan: While the munchkin of Pataudi khandaan is busy enjoying his birthday vacay with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, aunt Karisma Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to wish the Nawaab with an adorable photo. In a white and black coloured night wear, Taimur simply looks cute as as he poses for a picture with cousins Samiera Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. With the star kid with a perfect picture, Karisma in her post wishes Taimur on his 2nd birthday by sending love to her jaan.

Well, Karisma’s adorable post was a perfect surprise for her 3.8 million followers on Instagram, who were left aww-struck when they saw a cute post of the three star kids happily posing for a picture in an all cosied avatar on a bed. Not just 123k likes, Kapoor’s latest upload was jam-packed with comments wishing the favourite kid of shutterbugs, Tim. Take a look at Karisma Kapoor’s cute photo which has already set the Internet on fire after it was posted today i.e. December 20.

This is not the first time that Karisma Kapoor has shares such a cute picture of Taimur Ali Khan with his near and dear ones. She is quite active on social media and often treats us with adorable photos of Tim and his cousins enjoying the festive season or a party.

Take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More