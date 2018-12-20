Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan has turned a year older today on December 20, 2018. Known for his cute antics and adorable looks, the blue-eyed boy is one of the favourite Khans of Bollywood and takes the social media by storm with his too cute to handle photos. Here is a glimpse of those 10 times when Taimur broke the Internet with his photos and videos in the span of these two years.

Happy Birthday, Taimur Ali Khan: Today is a special day as it is the birthday of none other than the little nawab of Bollywood-Taimur Ali Khan. The 2-year-old munchkin has been grabbing headlines ever since Bollywood’s power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have announced his birth. Be it his cute antics or adorable looks, the charmer is an already a social media sensation and makes everyone go awww every second day. From being the paparazzi’s favourite, the most popular Khan in present times to several fan clubs on social media, Taimur’s popularity and the craze are unprecedented and unheard of.

Calling it all a media hype would be unfair because if it had been so, you (yes, you reading this article) would not be here to check out and adore Taimur’s cutest photos and videos that have time and again made all of us go awwww. Speaking about the same, there have been several moments in the span of 2 years when the little muchkin’s photos took social media by storm and gave us too cute to handle photos that remain itched to our fondest of memories.

Have a look at some of those photos and videos here that are sure to melt your heart:

As the mama’s boy rings in his birthday today, he is celebrating the day with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in South Africa. In a recent interview with a news portal, Saif revealed his son’s exciting birthday plans and said that him and Kareena will be shooting an ad for a luggage brand in Cape Town. Post that, the duo are going to see some big cats and ride horses to celebrate Taimur’s birthday. Several photos from the trip made their way on the Internet and are taking social media by storm.

Kareena Kapoor’s sister and actor Karisma Kapoor has also shared a heartwarming wish for Taimur on her official Instagram account. Sharing a photo of Taimur spending some time with his cousins, Karisma wished a very happy 2nd birthday to her ‘little jaan’ and added that she loves him the most.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More