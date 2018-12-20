Everyone's favourite, Taimur Ali Khan has broken all records on of cuteness. With her blue innocent eyes and chubby cheeks, the baby boy has melted a million hearts. Taimur has become India's most loved star kid till date and the craziness is still building. As soon as any photo of this kid starts surfacing over the internet, people can't stop obsessing over it.

Everyone’s favourite, Taimur Ali Khan has broken all records on of cuteness. With her blue innocent eyes and chubby cheeks, the baby boy has melted a million hearts. Taimur has become India’s most loved star kid till date and the craziness is still building. As soon as any photo of this kid starts surfacing over the internet, people can’t stop obsessing over it.

Well, this is not just us, many of the Bollywood celebrities are crazy about his cuteness too. The little munchkin makes everyone go aww with his small candid activities. Be it waving the media or correcting his name, there is a list of reasons to adore him. The little Pataudi has turned two today, on December 20, 2018. He is currently enjoying a birthday vacation with father Saif Ali Khan and mother Kareena Kapoor Khan in Cape Town. While, we sit here and wait for his happy photos, here is a list of Bollywood celebrities that have come on record and accepted that Taimur is their favourite kid.

1. Ranveer Singh

Yes! Ranveer admitted that Taimur is his favourite Khan while he was interacting with Karan Johar in Koffee With Karan season 6. He even expressed his desire to work with Taimur once he steps into Bollywood. He would want to play the character of Taimur’s father and the cutie pie will be his Budhape Ka Sahara.

2. Deepika Padukone

Bollywood’s leading lady, Deepika Padukone drools over his cuteness too. She herself admitted in the Karan Johar’s show, Koffee with Karan that she loves stalking Taimur’s pictures on social media every night.

3. Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood diva, Sara Ali Khan is Taimur Ali Khan’s sister but it would not be hard to believe that she is a fangirl too. Yes! The Kedarnath actor also can’t get enough of his cutesy antics. Even when Sara was asked about Taimur’s video of dancing on her song Aankh Maare, she got really excited and showed the desire to watch the video.

4. Karan Johar

When talking about Taimur’s uncle Johar, there is not just one but many incidents that show he is a big fan of Taimur. He even went on saying that he would not want Roohi to call Taimur her brother because he wishes they date each other in the next 20 years. What would that be like? Cuteness multiplied with 100.

5. Ajay Devgan

Well, this one is an expected name. The reserved and introvert actor also went on record to accept that he is love with Taimur. When he was asked a question in Koffee With Karan that who is his favourite Khan, he abruptly answered with Taimur Ali Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More