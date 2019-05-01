Happy Birthday Thala Ajith Kumar: Tamil actor Thala Ajith Kumar turned 48 today. He has delivered several hits like Vedalam, Vivegam, and Viswasam. Thala Ajith Kumar has recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Nerkonda Paarvai, a Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink.

Happy Birthday Thala Ajith Kumar: South superstar Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith turned 48 today. He was born on May 1, 1971, in Hyderabad. Ajith Kumar is a big name in the Tamil film industry who has acted in 57 films so far and most of them were blockbuster hits. The actor made his debut with a small role in 1990’s Tamil film En Veedu En Kanavar and later played the lead in 1993 film Amaravathi. Soon he made his place in the industry star list and his first critical acclaimed appearance was in 1995 thriller Aasai.

Thala Ajith Kumar has delivered many blockbusters like Dheena (2001), Villain (2002), Attahasam (2004), Varalaru (2006), Mankatha (2011), Arrambam (2013), Veeram (2014), Yennai Arindhaal (2015), Vedalam (2015), Vivegam (2017) and Viswasam (2019).

Thala has a huge fan following and his films do receives a great response in India and even overseas and some of his films have done better business than popular Bollywood movies. He is a man who became a superstar because of talent, with no strong filmy family connections, and has achieved almost every milestone in his career.

The Viswasam actor enjoys a huge fan base on social media despite not being on Twitter and Facebook. The actor is known as one of the most polite actors for his down to earth and friendly nature. In fact, many of his co-actors call him a complete gentleman.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Nerkonda Paarvai, a Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink. Ajith Kumar will be playing the part of Amitabh Bachchan, while Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang will play the rest leads. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and written and directed by H Vinoth.

Here’s how Thala Ajith Kumar fans extended heart-warming wishes to the Tamil Superstar:

48 Years

26 years in cine field

58 Films

2 State Awards

3 Filmfare awards

Bike Racer

Car Racer

Uv Drone Trainer

Photographer More than that Inspiration to Millons of youngsters.. One man #Thala Ajith Kumar Proud to be ur fan#HBDIconicThalaAJITH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KstwjDNEIw — திமிரு பிடித்த தல பக்தன்™ (@ThalaAddicts) May 1, 2019

Thala many many returns of the day. May God bless you. You are always unbeatable.#AjithKumar — Tanisha Sharma (@Tanisha73788908) May 1, 2019

Happy birthday thala ajith kumar pic.twitter.com/jYfF4EYh7f — logkeshwaran (@logkeshwaran3) May 1, 2019

Happy birth day Ajithkumar pic.twitter.com/oKmfFjtd4I — karthi keyan (@Rkarthikvg) May 1, 2019

Happy birthday Ajith Kumar sir for All visual fans ❤ pic.twitter.com/ikCOzO1DJh — vishal fans Madurai.. (@Aarthy47028834) May 1, 2019

Happy Birthday AjithKumar Wishes By All Thalapathy Fans#HBDIconicThalaAJITH 💐🎂 pic.twitter.com/hwong2PkFw — ஸ்ரீதர் குமாரு (@Srithar_VJ07) May 1, 2019

