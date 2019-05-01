Happy Birthday Thala Ajith Kumar: Thala Ajith turns a year old today and on his birthday his large fan has already made him trend on Twitter. The actor is best known for his phenomenal acting skills and leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his films. Here is a list of songs on his birthday:

Happy Birthday Thala Ajith Kumar: Ajith Kumar is one of the most talented and experienced actors of the Tamil cinema. Today, the actor turns a year older and on his birthday his large fan base has made his birthday trend on Twitter. Apart from being an actor, he is also a motor car racer and also participated in MRF Racing Series in Chennai in 2010. The hardworking actor leaves no chance of proving himself well on-screens and has delivered a series of hits films like Vaali, Kandukondain Kandukondain, Yennai Arindhaal, Vedalam, Vivegam and Viswasam. Till date, the actor has in total featured in 57 films.

Not only in acting, Ajith is also very passionate about UAVs and drones and in 2018 he was also appointed as a test pilot and UAV system advisor by a training institute of Madras for Medical Express 2019 Challenge. Some years back, he was also serving as a brand ambassador in Tamil Nadu for Nescafe brand.

The actor last appeared in Tamil action drama film Viswasam, which was directed by Siva and is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. The film featured Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara in lead roles. The film garnered a positive response from the audience as well as fans and created a huge buzz.

Ajith is among the most followed actors of the industry and his large fan base is proof of his talent and skill. Today all the social media platforms are full of videos, self-made posters and birthday wishes from his fans. Not only his fans, but his costars have also expressed themselves on social media wishing the actor with their adorable wishes.

The actor married to Shalini in 1999 and post to which both of them first shared the screens with each other in the film Amarkalam. Currently, the hardworking actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut and reports suggest that producer Boney Kapoor has offered him with three scripts.

