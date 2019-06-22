Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: South superstar Thalapathy Vijay is among the most hardworking and highest paid actors after Rajnikanth and Prabhas. Today, the talented actor turns a year older and on the occasion of his birthday, here are some interesting facts about the actor.

Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: One of the highest paid actors of the Tamil film industry, Thalapathy Vijay has always proved himself well on-screens. Apart from acting, the superstar is also a playback singer and has sung more than thirty songs in his films. Today, the talented actor turns a year older. Not only acting and singing, the superstar is also known for his dance moves. Recently, the makers of his upcoming film Bigil have released the poster of the film on the occasion of his birthday. In the film, Vijay will appear in two characters and his fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens.

Here are some interesting facts about the actor:

Thalapathy Vijay has introduced 20 directors

Superstar Vijay is among the most hardworking actors of the industry who leaves no chance of impressing her fans. Talking about the actor’s career, in the journey of 25 years, the actor has overall introduced 20 directors and has delivered hit films with debutante directors.

Vijay’s first film was not a hit

Vijay made his debut as a lead actor in Naalaiya Theerpu in the year 1992. The actor made his debut when he was just 18 and after his debut, consecutively, three of his films were box office hits.

Two days when Vijay hates working

Apart from conquering the heart of his fans with his acting, the actor is also very sound personally and is very devoted to his family. Unfortunately, the actor lost his sister when he was just 2 and now he makes sure not to work on his sister’s death and birth anniversary. Moreover, he also started with his production house, VV Creations which is on the name of his sister Vijay-Vidhya.

Vijay’ real name

Not many people know, the actor’s real name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar. However, his fans gave him the title of a Thalapathy Vijay after his hit films and songs.

