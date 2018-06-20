As Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay gears up for his birthday on June 22, here are several reasons why his fans and co-stars admire him so much. From transforming himself as a mass entertainer to establishing a connect with the more happening audience of the current times, Thalapathy Vijay has not only won hearts but has also secured his position in the Rs 200 crore club.

He is one Kollywood star who talks less but packs a punch on screen. June 22 is his birthday and as always his fans have been gearing up for the big day. But this year, they are in a for a treat as the first look and movie title of Thalapathy 62 with Sun Pictures is all set to be revealed on June 21 at 6 pm! Director A R Murugadoss joins hands with Vijay yet again as does music maestro A R Rahman.

But being Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday, the question is why do his co-stars and fans love him so much? Lady superstar Nayanthara has called Vijay the most charming actor while actress Kajay Aggarwal feels he’s a lovely person, hard-working and spontaneous as an actor. Actress Keerthy Suresh who will be seen with Vijay in the new Murugadoss film is a huge fan of his like so many people around the world.

Thalapathy Vijay started his acting career as a child actor and has evolved from an actor who does mass roles into a mature actor who can do roles that are sophisticated. With time, Vijay started to move away from the masala films to appeal to the more happening audience of today. And while some of them were experimental and may not have made a mark at the box office, it showed that Vijay wanted to push the envelope as far as his career goes. In the last few years, Thalapathy Vijay seems to have found his groove with Velayudham, Nanban, Thuppakki, Kaththi, Theri and Mersal.

Vijay was always seen to have political ambitions and rumours are rife that he sees himself as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu one day. He himself has never spoken about these ambitions. His films though do take digs at the political scenario in the state and often carry a message.

But it’s more his stance off-screen that is resonating with the people of Tamil Nadu today. As Vijay has matured as an actor, it looks like he also started to look inward and identify social causes that need his attention. From jallikattu to demonetisation Vijay has voiced an opinion about them all.

Recently, the 43-year-old Kollywood star went to Thoothukudi to meet the families of those who lost their lives in the Sterlite protest. He handed over Rs 1 lakh to each family during his condolence visit. Prior to that, he took part in the protest by the Tamil film industry against the Sterlite issue and for the state’s demand of setting up the Cauvery Management Board. It’s perhaps these actions of his that have been driving his popularity upward off-screen. People feel he is someone who cares about them.

Interestingly, Vijay has the highest number of fans on social media along with Thala Ajith. The Vijay fan versus Ajith fan wars have become commonplace now on social media but sometimes the trolls abusive language has gone overboard. Having said that, many of his fans offline continue to do a lot of good work for society right from blood donation to distributing uniforms and books, and more. Vijay has always said that charity work is close to his heart and it brings him a lot of satisfaction to help others.

Today, Thalapathy Vijay is part of the Rs 200 crore club in Kollywood and is looking forward to breaking new frontiers in the future. The star had said that he doesn’t understand numbers and only wants to go good films for his fans – and as he turns a year older, even the fans say they don’t understand numbers because the talented actor-singer is getting better with every film and giving them more fabulous performances and films.

