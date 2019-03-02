Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is among the hottest and fittest actors of the industry. Not only his acting skills, but the actor is also known for his dancing talent which in reality is inspired by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. Today, the actor turns a year older. Here is a list of photos, that will motivate you:

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is best known for his fit body and physique. The hardworking actor performs every character with full enthusiasm and energy. Starting from the action scenes to his on-screen chemistry with actresses, the actor kills it everywhere. Not only fitness the actor has tried his skills in various fields like Martial Arts, Weight Training and Boxing. Tiger Shroff first appeared in the movie Herepanti opposite Kriti Sanon and directed by Sabbir Khan in the year 2014. Post to which, he started giving major hits to the industry like Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Baaghi 2 and Munna Michael. Not only in films, his dancing talent which is inspired by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is also very famous and praised in the industry. By featuring in various music videos like Chal Wahan Jaate Hain, Befikre, The Prowl Anthem, and Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main, the actor has proved that talent has no limits.

Talking about his future projects, the actor will be next appearing on screens with Punit Malhotra’s movie Student of the Year 2 opposite Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The reports also say that the hardworking actor will also appear in the movie Baaghi 3 with Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor. For his stupendous acting skills and hard work, the actor has also won many awards from Stardust, IIFA, Life Ok Screens and many more. Today, the hardworking actor turns a year older. On his birthday, let us have a glance on his hot photos:

Here is a list of hot photos and videos of the actor that will motivate you, have a look

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x737zbm

