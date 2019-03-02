One of the fittest and hard working actors of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff has turned a year today. Born to star parents Jackie Shroff and producer Ayesha Shroff, Tiger has carved a space for himself in Bollywood with his impressive dance skills, astonishing martial art stunts, solid acting and a humble personality. After making his debut in Heropanti, the actor has solidified his position in Bollywood with the Baaghi series that has accorded him the title of one of the leading action heroes.
On the special occasion, Twitterati has flooded social media with heartwarming wishes for the superstar. Actor Rahul Dev took to his official Twitter account and wished Tiger a very happy birthday. With this, he added that may good health and creativity be his best friends. Film critic and Trade analyst Girish Johar extended his wishes and wished him loads of success, good health and happiness. Student of the year 2 debutant Ananya Panday also took to her Instagram account on Saturday and wished him a very happy birthday. In her post, Ananya added that there is no one like him.
Over the past couple of years, Tiger Shroff has also been in the limelight for his rumoured relationship with Baaghi 2 co-actor Disha Patani. Even though the duo have never admitted their relationship in public, the camaraderie between them tells a different tale.
Professionally, Tiger Shroff’s last release Baaghi 2 opposite Disha Patani was a blockbuster hit. The actor will be next seen in Student of the year 2 alongside Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria. With this, he has also been roped in for Baaghi 3 and Siddharth Anand’s next alongside Hrithik Roshan.
