Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: On the occasion of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's birthday, Twitterati, as well as Bollywood actors, have showered wishes on the actor. Tiger Shroff made his acting debut in Bollywood with the film Heropanti and will next be seen in Student of the year 2 alongside Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria.

One of the fittest and hard working actors of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff has turned a year today. Born to star parents Jackie Shroff and producer Ayesha Shroff, Tiger has carved a space for himself in Bollywood with his impressive dance skills, astonishing martial art stunts, solid acting and a humble personality. After making his debut in Heropanti, the actor has solidified his position in Bollywood with the Baaghi series that has accorded him the title of one of the leading action heroes.

On the special occasion, Twitterati has flooded social media with heartwarming wishes for the superstar. Actor Rahul Dev took to his official Twitter account and wished Tiger a very happy birthday. With this, he added that may good health and creativity be his best friends. Film critic and Trade analyst Girish Johar extended his wishes and wished him loads of success, good health and happiness. Student of the year 2 debutant Ananya Panday also took to her Instagram account on Saturday and wished him a very happy birthday. In her post, Ananya added that there is no one like him.

With each year passing, my love increases day by day @iTIGERSHROFF . May everyone loves you and make you happy. I love you so much #HappyBirthdayTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/k17pjOOX9r — Tiger Junior (@TElhamshri) March 1, 2019

Happy birthday Tiger 🎂🎂

Have a good year. Waiting for your next movies #HrithikvsTiger & #baaghi3

You are pride of india.

Best action hero of Bollywood of this decade.

#HappyBirthdayTigerShroff — Street Boy🚩ᴷᵉˢᵃʳᶦ (@itsvikas25) March 2, 2019

Wishing one of the most Down to Earth, Well spoken, well behaved and well mannered Star @iTIGERSHROFF a very Happy Bday, May God Bless You Tiger…

You hv 2 BLOCKBUSTER on Your Way this year…. #TigerShroff #HappyBirthdayTigerShroff — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 2, 2019

A very happy birthday to one of the most humble actor of Bollywood.

@iTIGERSHROFF

All the best for your upcoming releases.#HappyBirthdayTigerShroff pic.twitter.com/ooA5xxwIZ6 — Ashutosh Anand (@IANANDASHU) March 2, 2019

Most down to earth celebrate😊😊

My Fav. Tiger shroff😍#HappyBirthdayTigerShroff 🎉🎉 — Mayur (@Mayur94615070) March 2, 2019

Wishing the very handsome, charming, warm & talented @iTIGERSHROFF a Very Happy Birthday… Loads n Loads successes, good health & happiness Always! 💕👏🏻🌟💐🎂💥🤗#HappyBirthdayTigerShroff — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) March 2, 2019

#HappyBirthdayTIGERSHROFF In This 🌍Planet You Are Very Special For Me You Are My World You Are My Life. You Make Me 💪Strong.

Thank You🙏 For Entertaining Us

Thank You 🙏For Inspiring Us

Thank You🙏 For Everything Which You Give Us.@iTIGERSHROFF (#TigerShroff) pic.twitter.com/UVyxNihaSc — Tiger Shroff World Team™ (@TIGERWorldTeam) March 1, 2019

something special for you @iTIGERSHROFF , on your special day…

god bless you always…#HappyBirthdayTigerShroff 😎🤘 pic.twitter.com/yefPFPl8a7 — sakait jain (@SakaitJain) March 2, 2019

Happy birthday to my idol , inspiration , motivation , my world ❤

Thank you for everything u do 😍

Love you @iTIGERSHROFF#HappyBirthdayTigerShroff pic.twitter.com/OUsHkE8sw5 — Kanhaiya (@Mr_alcoholic1) March 2, 2019

Many Happy returns of the day @iTIGERSHROFF .. stay blessed .. Keep inspiring ..

May good health & creativity be your best friends.. much love #HappyBirthdayTigerShroff — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) March 2, 2019

Over the past couple of years, Tiger Shroff has also been in the limelight for his rumoured relationship with Baaghi 2 co-actor Disha Patani. Even though the duo have never admitted their relationship in public, the camaraderie between them tells a different tale.

Professionally, Tiger Shroff’s last release Baaghi 2 opposite Disha Patani was a blockbuster hit. The actor will be next seen in Student of the year 2 alongside Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria. With this, he has also been roped in for Baaghi 3 and Siddharth Anand’s next alongside Hrithik Roshan.

