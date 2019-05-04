Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: Tollywood actor Trisha Krishnan has turned a year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, here is a curated list of her beautiful photos that prove she is one of the most gorgeous actors in Indian Film Industry. Trisha Krishnan was recently seen in the film Petta alongside Rajinikanth.

Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: One of the most bankable and stunning actors of Tollywood Industry, Trisha Krishnan, who is admiringly called Trisha, has carved a space in the hearts of fans with her impressive acting skills and gorgeous looks. When she steps on the big screen, it is hard to take eyes off and that is the charm of Trisha Krishnan. As she turns a year older today on May 4, social media users are finding it hard to contain their excitement and showering wishes on their favourite star.

Tracing her journey in the film industry, Trisha made her acting debut after winning the title of Miss Madras in 1999. After playing a supporting role in the film Jodi, she made her debut as a leading lady with 2002 film Mounam Pesiyadhe and there has been no looking back ever since.

With her hit films like Saamy, Ghilly, Varsham, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule, Abhiyum Naanum, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Endrendrum Punnagai, Kodi and her recent releases 96 and Petta, Trisha has made an indelible mark in Indian cinema and continues to be the queen of hearts. The actor made her Bollywood debut with the film Khatta Meetha in 2010 and was also nominated for Filmfare Award For Best Female Debut.

Although Trisha is not that active on social media, she is known to give it back to trolls on Twitter. Along with being a strong personality, Trisha keeps taking social media by storm with her mesmerising photos and receives a lot of love from her fans that make her one of the most loved personalities of the film industry. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at her 25 beautiful photos that will leave you spellbound.

