Bollywood actor Twinkle Khanna turns a year older today. The gorgeous diva is currently celebrating her 44th birthday with her husband Akshay Kumar and family to an island in Thailand. As per the reports, the surprise was planned by the actors’ hubby to celebrate the birthday in a private island.
Though the actor is from a Bollywood family, she never pressurised herself to take over the screens like her husband. After failing in her films she decided to follow her heart and chose the field where she can excel, Interior Designing. Post to it, the diva is also an author and columnist. She wrote her first book in the name of Mrs Funnybones and has till now written three books. The diva is also the Indian brand ambassador for L’Oréal. Apart from her professional front, she is best known for her outspoken nature and never leaves a chance of entertainig her fans with her sassy tweets. Her Twitter bio is just enough to give you with an idea about the strong lady.
On the lovely lady’s birthday let us go through some of her tweets that will entertain you fully–
