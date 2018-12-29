Happy Birthday Twinkle Khanna: Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna best known for her outspoken personality is celebrating her 44th Birthday with her family in Thailand. The diva is also an author and columnist and has written 3 books till now. The actor is known for her fearless nature and never misses a chance of sharing her views on Twitter.

Bollywood actor Twinkle Khanna turns a year older today. The gorgeous diva is currently celebrating her 44th birthday with her husband Akshay Kumar and family to an island in Thailand. As per the reports, the surprise was planned by the actors’ hubby to celebrate the birthday in a private island.

Though the actor is from a Bollywood family, she never pressurised herself to take over the screens like her husband. After failing in her films she decided to follow her heart and chose the field where she can excel, Interior Designing. Post to it, the diva is also an author and columnist. She wrote her first book in the name of Mrs Funnybones and has till now written three books. The diva is also the Indian brand ambassador for L’Oréal. Apart from her professional front, she is best known for her outspoken nature and never leaves a chance of entertainig her fans with her sassy tweets. Her Twitter bio is just enough to give you with an idea about the strong lady.

On the lovely lady’s birthday let us go through some of her tweets that will entertain you fully–

My hair and my mind are unruly beasts! Trying to set both in order when Mr K sneaks in and takes a picture 🙂 #pranayama #multitaskingatitsbest pic.twitter.com/xxwEOo3kxi — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 18, 2018

I was just trying to trouble @authoramish but he has an unflappable temperament 🙂 #HTLS2018 https://t.co/g8uzqj1hHR — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 6, 2018

Radhe Maa looking mighty relieved that the world is now distracted by Peter and the shenanigans in Bora Bora.. pic.twitter.com/vxAxtatvCP — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 31, 2015

All set for Christmas and Santa forget about presents, this year I would just like some cash please #MerryDemonetization #hohoho pic.twitter.com/DVsv8kVkVh — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 18, 2016

Someone tells me-2018 this will be the Rs500 note and Rs2 coin-Under given circumstances-probable or they just taking the Mickey out of me! pic.twitter.com/tA4kVb6Y95 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 4, 2016

Must avoid putting my foot in my mouth this week unless I want to snack on bandages& iodex:) #ReturnOfTheLimpingJedi pic.twitter.com/mszL4KVzIj — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 26, 2015

A chip off the old block ! Showing off his training on the train while my bua sounds rather horrified! #farawayfromhome pic.twitter.com/kgCvLtSa7l — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 23, 2018

Oh nooooo! Well, I am glad to see my book being devoured albeit literally 🙂 https://t.co/C2HO6hc7pv — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 21, 2018

