Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: On the occasion of Varun Dhawan's birthday, Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia and Shraddha Kapoor have showered their wishes on the actor. To mark the day, the actor has also announced his next film Coolie No. 1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

One of the most adored actors of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan has turned a year older today. To mark the occasion, Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia and many more have showered their wishes on the actor. Sharing a photo with Varun on his Instagram profile, Arjun called him brother from another mother, his mentor, street dancer, a coolie, a marketer and a child who refuses to grow up.

His Kalank co-star and a dear friend Alia Bhatt shared an adorable photo of the duo on her Instagram and called him her partner-in-crime. She wished him an amazing day filled with joy and wonder and a better year. Katrina Kaif, who was earlier slated to share the screen with Varun in Street Dancer, shared an adorable photo and called him the funniest, bestest and the craziest.

On the occasion of his birthday, Varun Dhawan has also announced his next film. An adaptation of comedy film Coolie No. 1, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be stepping into the shoes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film will be adapted by David Dhawan and Vashu Bhagnani and is slated to go on floors in August.

Recently seen in the film Kalank co-starring Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Street Dancer alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Remo D’Souza, the film reunites Varun and Shraddha after ABCD 2. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on November 8, 2019. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next opposite Kartik Aaryan. Tentatively titled as Aaj Kal, the film is slated for a theatrical release on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2020.

