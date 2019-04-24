Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has turned a year older today. The actor's journey in Bollywood from his debut film Student of the Year to his latest film Kalank has been no short of phenomenal. As a treat for his fans on his birthday, the actor has announced that he will star in the remake of Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan might be a ‘starkid’ but he has outgrown the tag over the years with his relentless hard work and insane energy. Son of Indian film director David Dhawan, Varun has carved out a niche for himself with his film choices. The actor made his entry into Bollywood as a student with his debut film Student of the year alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra and there has been no looking back ever since.

Having starred in films like Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, ABCD 2, Judwaa 2, Dilwale and Dishoom, Varun has emerged as the poster boy when it comes to entertainment, entertainment and entertainment. Be it action, dance to romance, he can slip into any character and mood with absolute ease. However, it was his career-defining performances in films like Badlapur and October that garnered him critical acclaim and proved that he is here and he is here to win hearts and make a mark in the industry. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that he has truly emerged as one of the bankable and versatile actors of today’s generation.

Be it on-screen or off-screen, the actor manages to garner limelight and entertain us with his outgoing personality. After all, who can forget the I hate Katrina Kaif club started by him and Arjun Kapoor that eventually changed to I Love Katrina Kaif. Or the way he manages to bring out the quirky side of our favourite celebrities. With this, it is worth mentioning that Varun Dhawan wears his heart on his sleeves and never fails to proclaim his love for girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

As his film Kalank co-starring Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit completes its run at the box office, he will be seen in the upcoming Street Dancer 3D in which he will be showcasing his dancing skills once again opposite Shraddha Kapoor. On the occasion of his birthday, he has also announced that he will star in Coolie No. 1 remake alongside Sara Ali Khan.

