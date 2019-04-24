Happy birthday Varun Dhawan: As the actor turns 32 today, here is the series of films he has featured in and the movies he will be next seen in. Some of his films are Street dancer, Bharat, and now Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Take a look at some of his shirtless pictures inside.

Happy birthday Varun Dhawan: To making his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year to being Zafar in Kalank, Varun Dhawan in a short span of time has surely made a mark in the industry with his songs, his washboard abs and his amazing acting skills. The star who started his acting career as an assistant director in Shah Rukh Khan starrer My Name is Khan and then an actor in Student of the Year opposite Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra has featured in more than 15 Bollywood films with more to come.

One of the highest paid celebrities Varun Dhawan has featured in Forbes India celebrity 100 lists since 2014 and this year bagged 15th rank in the magazine with annual income as Rs 495.8 million. He also is one of the top fifty most influential young people of the nation as per GQ. One of the most bankable stars of the Bollywood industry has given back to back eleven commercial hits such as- Badlapur, Dilwale, ABCD 2, Judwaa 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and many more.

On the occasion of his 32nd birthday here are some of his sexy shirtless pictures which have garnered millions of likes on the photo-sharing app Instagram, Take a look:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Street Dancer opposite Shraddha Kapoor which will be releasing this year in November, the next movie where he will be seen in a cameo role if opposite Salman Khan, Tabu, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani in Bharat. The movie is all set to release this Eid 2019.

Take a look at Bharat Trailer here:

On the occasion of his birthday, the star shared about his upcoming film Coolie No 1. The movie will star Sara Ali Khan in female lead opposite Varun Dhawan and the movie has been directed by David Dhawan. The news was shared by the makers today at their official social media handles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App