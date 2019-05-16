Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal turns a year older and is currently celebrating his birthday in the US with his college friends. Vicky is best known for his hard work and passion and leaves no chance of proving himself well on-screens. On his birthday, have a look at his hot photos:

Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the industry. In a small time span, the actor has well proved himself in various versatile roles. Today is a special day for the actor as the handsome turns a year older and the actor has a list of things to celebrate his birthday. Vicky is best known for his last release film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which made its mark in one the highest Bollywood grosser films of the year with the total collection of Rs 244 crore. The actor has a great sense of humour and well proves himself in every deed.

Starting from his standup comedy while hosting various award functions to his outstanding acting skills on big screens, the actor leaves no stone unturned to conquer his fans’ heart with talent and skill. The actor has a huge fan base and regularly updates them with carefully chosen pictures and selfies on social media.

Vicky Kaushal is best known for his simplicity and passion towards work. From a long time, the actor wanted a break from his busy schedule but due to ongoing commitments, he was unable to do so. Finally, now the actor has taken a break from his work and has planned to celebrate his birthday in the US with his college friends. From smiling adorably to writing crazy captions, the actor is an allrounder and very well proves himself in every challenge he takes.

Currently, the actor is shooting for his upcoming biopic film Sardar Udham Singh. Some time back, the actor’s first look got leaked on social media in which the actor looked dapper dressed in a suit with clean shave and scars on his face. Looking at his first look, it is predicted that again the actor is preparing for something big.

In a small interview with a media portal, the director of the film Shoojit Sircar, revealed that he chose Vicky Kaushal for the biopic film for a reason. Vicky’s innocence and simplicity is something that impresses everyone and moreover, his passion along with his dedication makes him the best in the industry.

Here are some hot pictures of the actor:

