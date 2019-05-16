Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 31st birthday today, May 16. He is one of the finest actors in Bollywood industry who is giving a strong competition to already settled stars. Vicky Kaushal has delivered many blockbusters like Uri: The surgical strike, Sanju, Raazi, Manmarziyaan and Masaan in his successful career so far. In a small time span, the actor has well proved himself in various versatile roles. Vicky Kaushal has a huge fan following and millions of people are following him on social media sites. Fans want to know everything about
Apart from his acting, the actor has been in news for various reasons his personal life, comments over his personality and many other things. Vicky had an inclination towards acting since childhood and his passion made him quit his job. He learned acting skills from Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute and now ruling the hearts.
On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is busy in shooting for his upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh. Recently, actor’s new look for the film got leaked on social media, in which, he was donning long coat, a sweater with a white colour shirt holding a hat in his hand with clean shave and scars on his face. After which, speculations surfaced that the actor is again preparing for something big.
Vicky Kaushal fans extended their wishes through social media platforms Twitter and Facebook, take a look: