Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal turned 31 today. He has delivered many hits like Uri: The surgical strike, Sanju, Raazi, Manmarziyaan, Masaan and now working for his upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh.

Apart from his acting, the actor has been in news for various reasons his personal life, comments over his personality and many other things. Vicky had an inclination towards acting since childhood and his passion made him quit his job. He learned acting skills from Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute and now ruling the hearts.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is busy in shooting for his upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh. Recently, actor’s new look for the film got leaked on social media, in which, he was donning long coat, a sweater with a white colour shirt holding a hat in his hand with clean shave and scars on his face. After which, speculations surfaced that the actor is again preparing for something big.

Vicky Kaushal fans extended their wishes through social media platforms Twitter and Facebook, take a look:

