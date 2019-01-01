Happy Birthday, Vidya Balan: On the occasion of actor Vidya Balan's birthday, here is a compiled list of her 5 career-defining roles. The actor is ringing in her birthday today on January 1 in Mumbai. Vidya Balan made her acting debut in soap opera Hum Paanch and later starred in films like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and many more.

From the telly show Hum Paanch to upcoming NTR Kathanayakudu, Actor Vidya Balan has time and again proved that she is not one of the actors to stick to labels and genres. With each passing film, Vidya has pushed the boundaries for Indian cinema with her memorable roles. Be it playing the role of a housewife aspiring to be a radio jockey or essaying the role of controversial actor Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture, the choices of roles and films of Vidya Balan have been impressive, to say the least.

Made her acting debut with the telly show Hum Paanch, Vidya Balan rose to fame with her sheer determination and hard work. Amid ideal body standards and picture-perfect red carpet looks, Vidya has carved a space for herself not just in the film industry but also in the hearts of fans. Along with several accolades, Vidya is also a recipient of the National Film Award for her stellar performance in The Dirty Picture.

On the occasion of her birthday on January 1, here is a look at her 5 most career-defining roles in Bollywood-

1. Kahaani, Kahaani 2

2. Tumhari Sulu

3. The Dirty Picture

4. Paa

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa

As we step into the new year, Vidya Balan will be seen in the upcoming films NTR Kathanayakudu and Mission Mangal. In the film Mission Mangal, Vidya will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi and many more.

