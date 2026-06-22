Vijay Birthday Special: From a ₹500 Actor to Chief Minister, The Incredible Journey of Tamil Nadu Jana Nayagan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is celebrating his 52nd birthday today, June 22, 2026. The actor turned politician’s birthday has been celebrated widely online with fans, film industry, and politicians, including Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others, sharing a lot of wishes on social media. The occasion has also brought attention to his long-pending upcoming movie Jana Nayagan as fans still doesn’t have any confirmation on its release date. Here’s a deep dive into Vijay’s journey from a South Indian actor to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Vijay Early Life

C Joseph Vijay enetered the movie world as a child actor back in the 1980s and over a career spanning more than three decades and 69 films, he turned into the largest box office name Tamil Cinema has ever seen. His learning mostly took place on film sets rather than in a college classroom—he left Loyola College, and later, working around technicians, workers, and watching audiences day after day gave him a strong feel for the masses and a natural way to connect with them. Each time he made a new film, he also gained fresh friends, as producers, co-stars or even crew members, inside the industry, and a few of those bonds have stayed for decades.

Major Breakthrough in Film Industry

In the 2010s, his films like Kaththi (2014) , Mersal (2017) and Sarkar (2018) started leaning more toward real social and political stuff. Things such as corporate exploitation, corruption in healthcare, and issues with voting systems. Because of that , he got recognized for portraying tough characters who speak up for ordinary people.

Massive Stardom

In 2009, Vijay brought together around 85,000 fan clubs and formed this organized social welfare group called Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI). With VMI, his supporters did a lot of community service things like blood donation camps, aiding students in their education, and giving relief when disasters happen.

Political Career of Becoming Tamil Nadu CM

When Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay stepped into politics and started his party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024, a lot of people didn’t really expect that he would become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu within just two years, like that.

The TVK party pushed a hard digital push, mainly aimed at young voters . His huge fan base turned into an online support crowd, sharing small clips from his speeches as short viral videos. They clicked with first time voters, and kind of made the message feel more personal.

For nearly 60 years, Tamil Nadu politics had been handled mostly by two large Dravidian parties, the DMK and the AIADMK. In its first election, TVK managed to secure 108 seats, which shocked everyone.

Jana Nayagan Release Date Controversy

Jana Nayagan is a much-awaited political action thriller starring Thalapathy Vijay. People are saying this is his 69th and final film, before he fully steps into politics.

The movie was first planned for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026 but it got postponed indefinitely, because there were disagreements between the producers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).