Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi is not only one of the finest actors in India but is also a fabulous lyricist, singer, producer and screenwriter. He has delivered path-breaking performances in films like Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Pizza, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, among many others. The Tamil power star turns a year older today—January 16 and all his fans from across the globe are sending their love and wishes for him.

Vijay Sethupathi is also the recipient of several awards for his amazing work in Tamil films for which he was highly applauded by fans as well as critics. After featuring in almost 30 films, Vijay Sethupathi will be now seen in Kadaisi Vivasayi, Super Deluxe, Untitled, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Maamanithan, Idam Porul Yaeval, and Marconi Mathayi.

All these films are the most awaited films for all the fans of the birthday boy and on his special day, let us have a look at five of Vijay Sethupathi’s phenomenal films which will remain all-time classics:

