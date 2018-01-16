Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, who is also known as “Makkal Selvan” (People’s Son) in Tamil Nadu, is a multi-talented personality. He is an actor, producer, lyricist and dialogue writer who is best known for his contribution in Tamil film industry. Sethupathi, who started his film career as a background actor where he used to play minor roles in Tamil films for over five years has come a long way in his career. He got his first big break in Seenu Ramasamy’s Thenmerku Paruvakaatru in 2010 and gave his first two breakthrough performances in films like Pizza and Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom in 2012.
After giving some memorable films and being applauded by both critics and the audience, Vijay Sethupathi was unstoppable. He kept entertaining his fans by giving back to back hits and received a lot of accolades for his efforts. He is definitely one of the most versatile and talented actors that Tamil cinema has seen in recent times. From being a background artist to being a superstar of recent times, Vijay has proved that with talent and hard work, one can touch the sky. On his 40th birthday, let’s have a look at five of his best performances:
- Pizza: Sethupathi’s performance in thriller film Pizza was highly appreciated by critics. His phenomenal performance in this film was surely a turning point in his career. In the film, Vijay played the role of Michael, a delivery boy and many critics stated that Sethupathi’s act was a delight to watch and the film also competed at the 2013 Norway Tamil Film Festival.
- Kaadhalum Kadandhu Pogum: Helmed by Nalan Kumarasamy, this was one of the best romantic comedies made in the recent times. The film had Makkal Selvan in the role of a good-hearted local goon who develops a friendly relationship with his neighbour girl. Madonna Sebastian played the female lead in the film. The film is notable for the realistic performances and strong characterization of almost all the actors.
- Vikram Vedha: Helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, Vikram Vedha became a critically acclaimed success and was a high grosser at the box office. Sethupathi’s performance was well acclaimed. He played the role of a don and he had made a tremendous makeover for the film.
- Sethupathi: Directed by S U Arunkumar, this police action drama was one of the most successful films of that year. Sethupathi received a lot of praise for his performance as it was his first action film and his efforts were commendable.
- Soodhu Kavvum: Another breakthrough performance of the actor. Sethupathi played the role of a con artist in this film directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. The film was a black comedy which revolves around many characters. Ramesh Tilak, Ashok Selvan, Bobby Simha and Karunakaran also played important roles in the movie. However, Vijay stood out with the convincing portrayal of his character.