Tamil Superstar Vijay Sethupathi turns a year older today. On his 40th birthday, let's have a look at some of the breakthrough performances of the actor's career. Sethupathi gave phenomenal performances in films like Pizza, Sethupathi, Vikram Vedha and many more. On his special day, Newsx wishes him a very happy birthday.

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, who is also known as “Makkal Selvan” (People’s Son) in Tamil Nadu, is a multi-talented personality. He is an actor, producer, lyricist and dialogue writer who is best known for his contribution in Tamil film industry. Sethupathi, who started his film career as a background actor where he used to play minor roles in Tamil films for over five years has come a long way in his career. He got his first big break in Seenu Ramasamy’s Thenmerku Paruvakaatru in 2010 and gave his first two breakthrough performances in films like Pizza and Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom in 2012.

After giving some memorable films and being applauded by both critics and the audience, Vijay Sethupathi was unstoppable. He kept entertaining his fans by giving back to back hits and received a lot of accolades for his efforts. He is definitely one of the most versatile and talented actors that Tamil cinema has seen in recent times. From being a background artist to being a superstar of recent times, Vijay has proved that with talent and hard work, one can touch the sky. On his 40th birthday, let’s have a look at five of his best performances: